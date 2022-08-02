Defending Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with elbow pain this season and it has caused the Los Angeles Rams to reevaluate his offseason program. The team decided to lighten his workouts in order to ensure the 34-year-old does not cause any further damage or push his recovery time back.

Stafford did not throw during spring workouts due to the injury, but has been throwing during training camp.

Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the team's decision to alter Stafford's workout plan.

"We'd lessened Matthew's workload today. Really when we look at it, we've got five weeks until September 8. He's still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it ... he's been throwing and competing in team settings," McVay said, via the team's transcript. "We felt like the smart thing was let's really just take it a week at a time. He ended up getting about 40 to 50 throws in individual. We didn't take part in the team activities and that's really more a result of he's got so much experience."

So far, treatment for the elbow included an anti-inflammatory shot and rest.

The team's main focus with the QB right now is making sure he is ready to go for the team's first regular season game against the Buffalo Bills, a home game on Thursday, Sept. 8 to open the NFL regular season.

"The most important thing is for him feeling good and healthy on September 8. We could certainly push and he could really grind through this, but that's not the goal with somebody like him. It's not something that we're concerned about," McVay said.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Since the team does not have any doubt that Stafford has what it takes to lead the team, they are erring on the side of caution.

"We just want to be really smart with somebody that is as important as our quarterback is and as experienced as he is to be able to put together a plan that we feel like is in his best interest and in our team's best interest," McVay said. "So that's kind of where we're at with that, but thought it was a great day for us."

Stafford has already played through injuries before in his career and with some rest and recovery the team is hoping he will not have the do that this season.