Ever since releasing Todd Gurley this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have not wavered from plans to utilize a committee at the running back position. With days until the start of the 2020 season, coach Sean McVay has reaffirmed those plans. As reported Monday by Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News, McVay is counting on a "three-back rotation" for the Rams' Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Asked about the status of second-year back Darrell Henderson, who's been sidelined for two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury, McVay said Monday that he's "optimistic" the former third-round draft pick will be ready for "Sunday Night Football" against Dallas. But Henderson's recovery wouldn't lead to L.A. crowning anyone a "No. 1 running back" to start the year.

"If he is (healthy), that's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," McVay said, per Modesti. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds."

Pressed to declare which RB -- among Henderson, sixth-year reserve Malcolm Brown and rookie second-rounder Cam Akers -- might be on the field first, McVay didn't budge, saying he hasn't decided yet.

"We might go with five wides and no backs," he said, "or we might go with all three backs on the field and then two other skill guys. You never know."

In other words, if you're not yet buying the notion that the Rams will, in fact, deploy multiple RBs in McVay's first season post-Todd Gurley, well, it's time to reverse course. As Modesti noted, Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown indicated this summer that the team would ultimately prefer to have a "clear-cut guy" who demands a majority of touches a la Gurley of 2015-2019. But even in that scenario, it appears as if McVay and Co. are content to let the competition spill into the season.

"I think as the season unfolds, that might give us some clarity if someone separates themselves," McVay said. "But we're going to go into it with three different backs, three different skill sets, that present a change of pace and different dynamic that they can present to defenses."