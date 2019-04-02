Sean McVay tricked Kliff Kingsbury into thinking Cardinals would lose No. 1 pick with epic Patrick Mahomes prank

Kliff Kingsbury is the new guy on the NFC West coaching block, and you know what that means: He's subject to rookie pranks. And thanks to a clever move by Sean McVay, Kingsbury got got pretty good, somehow being tricked into believing a dinner out with two friends resulted in him losing the No. 1 overall pick.

Say whaaaaaaaat? Yes, McVay is a merry prankster, apparently, and according to a story he told on the The Adam Schefter Podcast, he pulled a good one off on Kingsbury. The two friends were out to dinner and were joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was Kingsbury's quarterback back when he played at Texas Tech.

McVay plugged in a friend's number as "Roger Goodell" in his phone, had the friend fire him a text and sent Kingsbury into a tampering-fueled shame spiral.

"We have a mutual friend, and I put his name in my phone as Roger Goodell. And I had this friend send me a text saying, 'I can't believe you're at dinner with Kingsbury and Mahomes, you know better than this, this is tampering, you're both losing picks,'" McVay recalled. "I showed Kliff the text and he saw a ghost -- I said, you better call [Cardinals GM] Steve Keim right away. He said, 'I thought he was going to lose the No. 1 overall pick.'"

McVay apparently told Kingsbury pretty quickly that the whole thing was a gag, primarily because he didn't want Kliff jumping up from dinner, sprinting out and calling his bosses to let them know he had a little slip-up when it came to filing his TPS reports.

"We couldn't let it go on too long but we got him pretty good," McVay said. "I was talking to him about that yesterday when I saw him. I'm pretty proud of that one."

Kingsbury wasn't angry about the whole thing, but did declare some sort of vengeance would be forthcoming at some point. (Might I suggest getting any revenge out of the way early; serving it cold would result it in being close to the season and that might go poorly for Kingsbury when there's backlash to the backlash.)

Imagine the moment if you're Kingsbury when you look at that text from McVay -- and presumably the mutual friend did it so that way everything was jovial and above board and there wasn't some random third party blowtorching Kingsbury's night for no real reason -- and you think for a brief moment that you've just cost your team the No. 1 overall pick as a result of grabbing dinner with one of your former players and a work buddy.

The heart-stopping nature of seeing that is BRUTAL. There's no way Kingsbury could be confident enough in the NFL's tampering rules to laugh off the prank from McVay. I'm not even sure it's not tampering to eat dinner with Mahomes, honestly, but I doubt the Chiefs would care that their quarterback is grabbing a bite with his old college coach, and it's not like Kingsbury can woo Mahomes away from Kansas City and to Arizona or anything.

I wasn't entirely sure I could like McVay any more than I already do, but then he goes and does something like this and just scares the mess out of Kingsbury in a pretty incredible prank.