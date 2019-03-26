Sean Payton miffed at NFL for being 'comfortable with what happened,' refs moonlighting as 'florists'

This is the offseason of replay in the NFL, with everyone widely assuming some kind of change would be coming to the instant replay situation in the wake of the Saints getting hosed in the NFC Championship Game when the officials on the field failed to throw a flag for an obvious pass interference penalty.

But ownership has made it fairly clear that no significant change is coming for replay -- CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said on Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast that it's unlikely we see a "seismic shift" in how replay is handled.

"As much as some specific people on the competition committee very much would like to see on-site video replay beefed up, more 4D cameras, I'm just not sure the league owners are quite there yet," La Canfora explained. "And I would be surprised if there was some seismic shift in how games are officiated coming out of this meeting."

As JLC hears it in Phoenix at the league's annual meeting, there is plenty of support from coaches and "football people" to change up replay, but the owners are going to be tough to talk into making a significant change.

"When you talk about all 32 owners voting on something, the tenor in that room tends to be a little different," La Canfora said. "But I don't get the sense that the owners are looking to shake things up. I think there are a lot of football people who think now is the time to do it ... but I'm not sure at the end of the day that's where it goes."

This notion is backed up by STRONG comments on the matter from Saints coach Sean Payton, who believes the league standing pat with pass interference means "ownership is saying they're comfortable with what happened a year ago."

He also believes that the league needs full-time officials instead of guys who spend their time being florists (!?!) and attorneys and other things as their primary employment.

"There are a handful of things that we've got to be better at right now," Payton said on NFL Network via ESPN. "Our best at playing and our best at coaching are spending 20 hours, 18 hours a day. Our best at officiating, it's their second job. That has to change, because it's too hard, there's too much at stake for someone who's a teacher at a school, who's a florist, an attorney. That's backward thinking.

"And really as we move forward into the next 10 years, for instance, of our game, where do we want officiating? With all of the technology we have available to us, our fans are closer to the game, our fans are way more in tuned and educated as to the correct calls in the game. And we just need to be better."

FIND. THE. LIE. Payton isn't wrong here: the NFL is a $14 billion business. It's wild to consider it might not maximize the efficiency of technology and the efficiency of having full-time officials, but here we are. And with a new CBA and new TV contracts looming, the owners might have bigger concerns to worry about, as La Canfora noted on the show.

Payton isn't alone here. Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, there are multiple coaches frustrated with the lack of movement on the replay front and that frustration was expressed during the league meetings on Monday.

Coaches expressed their frustration to competition committee during meeting about reluctance to expand replay. “It was, ‘Why can’t we get this done?’ “ one coach said. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 25, 2019

Unfortunately for the coaches, it doesn't seem as if they're going to get their wish in the form of a solution to the replay problems. The NFL seems to be taking the "we're gonna cross our fingers and hope that whole Saints-Rams thing doesn't happen again" approach. Hope is not a strategy, but the NFL is sort of employing it here.

The reality of the league's current situation is that there's a whole lot of inefficiencies. The NFL spots the ball using a bunch of elderly men's eyesight and a large chain. It makes no sense when you think about it.

It's the sort of approach that would lead you to believe people don't want to see replay fully expanded. Which is why it's fairly unlikely that the NFL will expand it coming out of the owners' meetings.