Sean Payton on how he coped with NFC title game loss: 'Ate ice cream and watched Netflix'

As the Rams prepare to play in the Super Bowl, the Saints are not taking their NFC Championship Game loss well. Michael Thomas tweeted a boomerang of himself throwing Super Bowl tickets in the trash, Cameron Jordan wore a pointed T-shirt to the Pro Bowl, and Alvin Kamara has completely removed himself from the Super Bowl, saying he doesn't care who wins. Even Drew Brees put out a message to Saints fans, telling them the Saints will be back.

However, it's possible that no one took the loss harder than head coach Sean Payton, who said in his end of season press conference that the delay for the conference was personal. "I would say honestly after the game for two or three days, much like probably normal people, I didn't come out of my room, ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix," he said, via Mike Triplett.

Payton also talked about whether or not a statement from the NFL on the infamous missed pass interference/personal foul would matter, given the result of the game.

"Theres a point where you know things aren't changing. Then (the feelings) hit you again and you go back to Netflix," he said, via The Athletic's Deuce Windham.

Payton did, however, appreciate the call he had with Al Riveron, and he hopes that the NFL will change how it looks at "loopholes."

After last year's loss to the Vikings, Payton poked fun at himself for imitating their SKOL clap before the end of the game. He appears to be taking this loss a lot harder, and for good reason. He had a bad breakup with the 2018-19 season, and when you have a bad breakup sometimes all you can do is sit in your room and watch "The Office" for the 30th time.