After taking a year off from coaching, Sean Payton is looking to get back to the NFL sideline this year, and based on the past few days, it's pretty clear that he's the most sought after candidate on the coaching market right now.

The Broncos, Cardinals and Texans are all planning to interview Payton for their open coaching job. The most intriguing team on that list might be the Broncos and that's because they could become instant playoff contenders in 2023 if Payton can figure out how to fix Russell Wilson.

Although Payton hasn't tipped his hand on whether he would be interested in coaching the Broncos, he did recently answer a question about what he would do to fix Wilson. Back in October, Payton made an appearance on the "The Colin Cowherd Show," and it's worth looking back on it now since Wilson was one of the main topics. During the show, Payton was asked how long it might take to get Wilson back to his old form and how he would fix things if he were coaching the Broncos QB.

"You correct flaws immediately, and then we don't worry about how long the process is going to take," Payton said. "In other words, I'd want a cut-up today of all of Russell's pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I'd want to see, 'Are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with?'"

Payton also said he'd take a close look at what made Wilson successful in Seattle.

"I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked-boot and then pulling up," Payton said. "And then we all saw that throw back to Tyler Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air."

It's not clear which specific throw Payton is referring to, but Wilson did connect with Lockett for a TD pass that traveled roughly 60 yards in the air during Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Of course, you can't just live on the long ball in the NFL, which is why Payton would also do his homework on Wilson's red zone abilities.

"I'd want to look at another film of his red zone touchdown passes inside the 20," Payton said. "What I'm asking for from assistants is, I'm asking for some of his greatest hits, and to make sure that we have those song lyrics available, and if not, let's put them in."

If Payton does take the Broncos job, this just gives you an idea of how he would start rebuilding the offense.

During his time in New Orleans, Payton's offense thrived thanks to Drew Brees, who made quick decisions while making nearly all of his throws from the pocket, which isn't exactly what Wilson is known for. That could be enough to keep Payton away from Denver. On the other hand, it's possible Payton might see a QB in Wilson who can be repaired and molded into a quarterback who can run Payton's offense.

Speaking of Wilson, he seems pretty excited at possibility of teaming up with Payton.

"I've been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl," Wilson said after Denver's Week 18 win over the Chargers, via Broncoswire. "I've been around him across the league and I've played against them quite a bit. He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who was one of my closest friends and the guy that got to know across the league and so many other great players."

Wilson definitely seems on board with a potential Payton hire, but no one knows if Payton feels the same way. The former Saints coach certainly isn't going to sign on to a situation where he thinks he might fail, which is why it will be interesting to see if he ends up taking the Broncos job.