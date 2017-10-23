Sean Payton rewards Saints with pedicures for wearing longer cleats at Lambeau

The Saints looked solid in their 26-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday as they pushed their win streak to four games. The Saints were given an incentive to play in some discomfort by head coach Sean Payton, who promised his players pedicures after the game if they wore screw-on cleats on Lambeau's grass, as opposed to the more comfortable molded ones.

After the win, Payton told ESPN's Diana Russini that he was setting the team up for a spa day on Monday as a reward.

"We will be taking him up on that offer Monday," Saints running back Mark Ingram said. "I don't know about everybody else. But I'm gonna holler at him tomorrow morning for my pedicure."

Both wide receiver Ted Ginn and quarterback Drew Brees also said they'd be taking Payton up on the offer. Those three definitely earned it: Ingram had 105 yards rushing and a TD while Ginn hauled in seven catches for 141 yards. Brees rebounded from a slow start to lead the Saints to a win.

The funny thing is, it's questionable how much the cleats even helped. Brees slipped at least once dropping back, as did running back Alvin Kamara. But a win is a win, and Payton's always had an unorthodox coaching style. Whatever he's doing at the moment, it's working, and the Saints are still rolling. Perhaps next week against the Bears in New Orleans Payton will take the players to get their palms read if Brees stops licking his fingers constantly.