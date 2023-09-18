If we've learned one thing about the Denver Broncos over the past two seasons, it's that they're definitely not a second half team.

The Broncos broke an NFL record for futility on Sunday after blowing a halftime lead to the Commanders. In that game, Denver led 21-14 at the half before losing 35-33. The reason it's notable that Denver blew a halftime lead is because it means that the Broncos have now lost NINE straight games where they led at the half, which is an NFL record.

Here's a quick look at the streak, which dates back to the 2021 season:

Week 16, 2021

Halftime: Broncos lead 13-7

Final: Raiders win 17-13

Week 18, 2021

Halftime: Broncos lead 14-10

Final: Chiefs win 28-24

Week 5, 2022

Halftime: Broncos lead 6-3

Final: Colts win 12-9

Week 6, 2022

Halftime: Broncos lead 13-10

Final: Chargers win 19-16

Week 10, 2022

Halftime: Broncos lead 10-7

Final: Titans win 17-10

Week 11, 2022

Halftime: Broncos lead 10-7

Final: Raiders win 22-16

Week 13, 2022

Halftime: Broncos lead 6-3

Final: Ravens win 10-9

Week 1, 2023

Halftime: Broncos lead 13-10

Final: Raiders win 17-16

Week 2, 2023

Halftime: Broncos lead 21-14

Final: Commanders win 35-33

Payton has only been around for two of the nine losses, so you can't pin the blame on him, but he's also dealing with his own futility.

With the 35-33 loss on Sunday to Washington, Payton has now lost each of his first games by two points or less, which makes him the first NFL coach in NINETY YEARS to lose his first two games with a new team by such a tight margin. The last time it happened came in 1933 when Paul Schissler did it with the Chicago Cardinals. That Cardinals team only won one game all season, so Payton better hope the Broncos don't end up like them.

The fact that the Broncos blew an 18-point lead in their loss to the Commanders was probably shocking to Payton and that's because it had never happened to him before. According to ESPN, Payton's teams were 72-0, including the playoffs, in any game where his team had a lead of at least 18 points.

To add insult to injury, the Broncos loss came with a controversial ending. After Russell Wilson connected on a miracle Hail Mary on the final play of regulation, Denver still needed a two-pointer to tie, but they didn't get it. On the play, it appeared the Courtland Sutton got interfered with, but no flag was thrown (You can read all about it here).

At this point, Payton is probably getting tired of losing games on controversial pass interference no-calls.