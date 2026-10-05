San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw faced his former team, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday and used it as a chance to make his feelings on his old coach known. Greenlaw played for the Broncos, and head coach Sean Payton, last season. While his time there was short, it was impactful, just not for the right ways if you ask the LB.

Greenlaw said something to Payton during the game and appeared to tell the head coach, "Hey! You get the f-ck off my field!" after San Fran's 24-14 home victory over Denver. The 29-year-old didn't try to backtrack, later confirming his comments while speaking to the media.

"I told him to get the f--k off the field," Greenlaw said of his postgame comments, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "That's it: 'Get the f--k off the field.'"

He signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos ahead of the 2025 season and in his one year in Denver, Greenlaw played in eight games, starting seven. His missed time was due to a one-game suspension and injuries, something Greenlaw credits for the downfall of his relationship with his HC. Greenlaw said Payton stopped talking to him in Week 12, believing it was over the lingering injury.

"He definitely was, for sure," Greenlaw said, when asked if he thought Payton was ignoring him because the head coach was frustrated on Denver's return on their investment. "He would walk by - I would walk by - and he wouldn't even look at me because of my injury. So I just knew what it was (with him) there."

After Sunday's win, Greenlaw said he hadn't talked to Payton "in months" adding it dates back to when he was on the team.

"It's just a lot," Greenlaw said.

Greenlaw had 43 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble and an interception in 2025. He finished with four tackles in their divisional win over the Buffalo Bills and and six tackles in their AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots, which would end up being his last game in orange.

The premature release was another thing Greenlaw was upset about.

"The disrespect," Greenlaw said regarding his motivation was for Sunday comments. "He couldn't be man-to-man and call my phone and say, 'We're going to cut you.'"

Payton was asked about the two exchanges and kept his answer politically correct.

"I think the world of him. I love everything about him," Payton said. "He plays with that emotion and so, all good."

Greenlaw seemed to use the motivation for his own good, leading the team with 12 tackles, marking his most so far this season.

The 49ers now sit at 4-0 and will face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field next week. The Broncos are 2-2 and will face the winless Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium next week.