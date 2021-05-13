Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The NFC West, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with the 49ers adding Trey Lance at quarterback, the Cardinals entering a critical year under Kliff Kingsbury and the Rams loading up around new QB Matthew Stafford. The Seahawks, meanwhile, might quietly be the most interesting of them all thanks to Russell Wilson's flirt with trade rumors this year. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Seahawks schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Colts Sept. 12 1 p.m. Fox 2 vs. Titans Sept. 19 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 at Vikings Sept. 26 4:25 p.m. Fox 4 at 49ers Oct. 3 4:05 p.m. Fox 5 vs. Rams Oct. 7 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 6 at Steelers Oct. 17 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 vs. Saints Oct. 25 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 vs. Jaguars Oct. 31 4:05 p.m. CBS 9 BYE 10 at Packers Nov. 14 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Cardinals Nov. 21 4:25 p.m. Fox 12 at Washington Nov. 29 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 vs. 49ers Dec. 5 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 at Texans Dec. 12 1 p.m. Fox 15 at Rams Dec. 19 4:15 p.m. Fox 16 vs. Bears Dec. 26 4:05 p.m. Fox 17 vs. Lions Jan. 2 4:25 p.m. Fox 18 at Cardinals Jan. 9 4:25 p.m. Fox

Seahawks key games

Week 13 vs. 49ers: San Francisco looks primed for a major rebound this year, with a healthier roster and more dynamic QB. It'll be key, then, for Seattle to take care of business at home against maybe its chief divisional rival.

San Francisco looks primed for a major rebound this year, with a healthier roster and more dynamic QB. It'll be key, then, for Seattle to take care of business at home against maybe its chief divisional rival. Week 15 at Rams: Every NFC West matchup probably fits into this section, but if the Seahawks are able to travel to Los Angeles and come away with a win over Sean McVay's reloaded squad, they'll be much better positioned for a solid run.

Every NFC West matchup probably fits into this section, but if the Seahawks are able to travel to Los Angeles and come away with a win over Sean McVay's reloaded squad, they'll be much better positioned for a solid run. Week 12 at Washington: Let's not undersell Ron Rivera's defense. And we all know Ryan Fitzpatrick keeps things interesting. It's out-of-conference, but still, this could be an underrated test of Seattle's mettle.

Seahawks toughest matchup

Week: 6 | Date: Oct. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m.

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

You could easily substitute the 49ers or Rams here, but a cross-country trip to Pittsburgh in primetime, where the Steelers still tout a feisty defense, just spells potential trouble. Wilson and the Seahawks have gone down to the wire with Ben Roethlisberger before, and with Mike Tomlin's squad in title-or-bust mode in 2021, this one has "tough matchup" written all over it.

Seahawks projected win total

2021 record prediction: 9-8

Unlike the Rams and 49ers, the Seahawks didn't go out of their way to make a splash this offseason (much to the quiet chagrin of Wilson, perhaps). They also don't have a cakewalk of a schedule, with tough out-of-division opponents like the Colts, Steelers and Vikings. But until Wilson and Pete Carroll are not the lead duo of this football team, it's impossible to discount their chances. Should they split their NFC West games and take care of business where they're expected to otherwise, a wild card bid makes sense.