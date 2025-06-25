The Seattle Seahawks are signing cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a one-year deal worth $3 million, with the potential to earn another million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Seahawks initially selected Griffin with the 90th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That means Griffin was in Seattle for the twilight years of the games Legion of Boom. Griffin shared the cornerback room with Richard Sherman for one season in 2017 and played in the secondary with safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor through 2018.

Griffin earned the first, and only, Pro Bowl honor of his career in 2019 after logging a career-high 65 total tackles and 13 pass deflections in 14 starts. He was part of three-straight playoff squads from 2018-20 and in 2020 won an NFC West divisional title with the Seahawks.

Ahead of the 2021 season, he signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent a majority of the 2022 season on injured reserve and in 2023 bounced between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers.

Griffin spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in 18 total games, including Minnesota's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and logged two interceptions with six pass deflections.