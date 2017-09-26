Seattle Seahawks to retire Kenny Easley's jersey on Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks made an extra special Tuesday announcement and it involves their latest Hall of Famer.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon they'll be holding a special halftime ceremony to retire the jersey of recent Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley.

Easley, of course, wore number 45 during his illustrious playing career. That 45 will join the the fans (12), Cortez Kennedy (96), Walter Jones (71), and Steve Largent (80), as the only number retired by Seattle.

As you can tell, all numbers retired by the team are Hall of Famers and even though he knew it was coming, Easley doesn't take the honor for granted.

“I expected it to happen, but I’m very happy about that,” Easley told Seahawks.com. “Over the years, I’ve seen the number 45 out there a few times, though not that much. I’m glad that that’s going to take place and I can be a part of that ceremony on October 1. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be real nice. It has been a long time for me. It has been 30 years since I played, and for these types of things to be happening 30 years after the fact is unique. A lot of times when things sit this long, people tend to forget. The fact that 30 years after I played, I get into the Hall of Fame and then have my jersey retired, it’s really special. I’m 58 years old now, and when you get a little age on yourself and your life, you tend to give a lot more respect and credence to things that happen to you later in life like this.”

The ceremony will take place during halftime of the team's primetime Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1.

