Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
Current Records: Arizona 1-5, Seattle 3-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Cardinals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Cardinals are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Arizona might have drawn first blood against Los Angeles on Sunday, but it was Los Angeles who got the last laugh. The Cardinals took a hard 26-9 fall against the Rams.
Meanwhile, Seattle unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell to the Bengals 17-13. Despite 167 more yards than Cincinnati, Seattle couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.
The losses dropped Arizona to 1-5 and Seattle to 3-2.
In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Seahawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be the Cardinals' seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Arizona came up short against Seattle when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 31-21. Can the Cardinals avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Seattle is a big 8-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 44.5 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.
- Nov 06, 2022 - Seattle 31 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 16, 2022 - Seattle 19 vs. Arizona 9
- Jan 09, 2022 - Seattle 38 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 21, 2021 - Arizona 23 vs. Seattle 13
- Nov 20, 2020 - Seattle 28 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 26, 2020 - Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34
- Dec 22, 2019 - Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17