Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Arizona 1-5, Seattle 3-2

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

The Cardinals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Cardinals are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arizona might have drawn first blood against Los Angeles on Sunday, but it was Los Angeles who got the last laugh. The Cardinals took a hard 26-9 fall against the Rams.

Meanwhile, Seattle unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell to the Bengals 17-13. Despite 167 more yards than Cincinnati, Seattle couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The losses dropped Arizona to 1-5 and Seattle to 3-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Seahawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be the Cardinals' seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Arizona came up short against Seattle when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 31-21. Can the Cardinals avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 8-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.