Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Carolina 0-2, Seattle 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Seahawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back into the win column.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They took their match against the Lions 37-31. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

QB Geno Smith looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Smith wound up with a passer rating of 116.3. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from WR Tyler Lockett, who picked up 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Carolina might have drawn first blood against New Orleans on Monday, but it was New Orleans who got the last laugh. The Panthers fell just short of the Saints by a score of 20-17.

The Panthers' defense made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was OLB Frankie Luvu and his two sacks.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

Seattle came up short against Carolina in their previous matchup last December, falling 30-24. Can the Seahawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle and Carolina both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.