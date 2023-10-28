Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Cleveland 4-2, Seattle 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Indianapolis scored an imposing 38 points on Sunday, Cleveland still came out on top. The Browns slipped by the Colts 39-38. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cleveland.

The Browns were down by five with only two minutes and 35 seconds left when they drove 82 yards for the winning score. Kareem Hunt punched in the touchdown from 1 yard out.

The Browns' defensive line made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Myles Garrett and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, taking the game 20-10.

Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for Seattle, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 4-2.

The Browns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 8 years.