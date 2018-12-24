Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Chiefs have been the AFC's best team over the course of the season, and after the Chargers lost at home to the Ravens on Saturday night, a win in Seattle clinches a division title and a first-round bye for Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks somehow lost to the 49ers last Sunday but they're still the NFC's fifth seed and playing some pretty good football. A win on Sunday night assures them a wild-card spot. But even if they lose to the Chiefs, a win over the Cardinals in Week 17 should guarantee them a place in the postseason.

The Seahawks are up 14-10 at the half.

Either way, both teams fall into the "nobody wants to face them in January" conversation, though the Seahawks will have to go on the road for any deep playoff run.

To keep tabs on this Sunday showdown, make sure to follow along in our live blog below (click here to reload if necessary). And hang around because after the game we'll turn this into a post highlighting the biggest takeaways from this Week 16 matchup.