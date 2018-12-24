Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Chiefs football game
The Chiefs have been the AFC's best team over the course of the season, and after the Chargers lost at home to the Ravens on Saturday night, a win in Seattle clinches a division title and a first-round bye for Kansas City.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks somehow lost to the 49ers last Sunday but they're still the NFC's fifth seed and playing some pretty good football. A win on Sunday night assures them a wild-card spot. But even if they lose to the Chiefs, a win over the Cardinals in Week 17 should guarantee them a place in the postseason.
Either way, both teams fall into the "nobody wants to face them in January" conversation, though the Seahawks will have to go on the road for any deep playoff run.
To keep tabs on this Sunday showdown, make sure to follow along in our live blog below (click here to reload if necessary). And hang around because after the game we'll turn this into a post highlighting the biggest takeaways from this Week 16 matchup.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Smith-Schuster fumbles game
All of the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
Chiefs vs Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Chiefs game 10,000 ti...
-
Playoff Picture: Eagles win, still alive
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt with the Week 16 results rolling in
-
A lot of coach changes are on the way
Holiday season or not, the number of fired coaches is likely to be at least seven and perhaps...
-
SNF: Seahawks vs Chiefs odds, best picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
-
Raiders-London scenario not an option
League sources tell NFL Insider Jason La Canfora that no additional expansion of international...