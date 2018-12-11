Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

When we watch football games, we want everything to be on the line. That's the case for Monday night's matchup between the Seahawks and Vikings, a battle between a pair of potential playoff teams with a whole lot at stake. A Seahawks win would put them basically in the playoffs -- they have the Cardinals (home) and 49ers (road) left on the schedule, so they're gonna get to nine wins.

The Vikings are desperate to pull off a prime time win and keep people off their backs as it relates to Kirk Cousins. As I wrote in my Week 14 best bets story (4-0 this week with one game pending...), Cousins has a bad record on prime time in his career and a bad record against good teams this year.

The Seahawks are a good team and maybe a really good team. Minnesota can say the same -- if their defense comes to play they can shut down the run game put some pressure on Russell Wilson. The loser of this game will be in a pinch for the playoff push.

