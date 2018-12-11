Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Vikings 'Monday Night Football' game
When we watch football games, we want everything to be on the line. That's the case for Monday night's matchup between the Seahawks and Vikings, a battle between a pair of potential playoff teams with a whole lot at stake. A Seahawks win would put them basically in the playoffs -- they have the Cardinals (home) and 49ers (road) left on the schedule, so they're gonna get to nine wins.
The Vikings are desperate to pull off a prime time win and keep people off their backs as it relates to Kirk Cousins. As I wrote in my Week 14 best bets story (4-0 this week with one game pending...), Cousins has a bad record on prime time in his career and a bad record against good teams this year.
The Seahawks are a good team and maybe a really good team. Minnesota can say the same -- if their defense comes to play they can shut down the run game put some pressure on Russell Wilson. The loser of this game will be in a pinch for the playoff push.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Picture: PIT falls, AFC in chaos
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt as Week 14 rolls on
-
Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Vikings vs. Seahawks game 10,000 t...
-
Browns have shot at AFC North title
The Browns in the playoffs? It could happen
-
Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Vikings and Seahawks.
-
Rodgers breaks one of Brady's records
The Packers quarterback just stole a record from Tom Brady
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know about a battle between NFC playoff hopefuls