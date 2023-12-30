Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-7, Seattle 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Steelers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Seahawks.

Pittsburgh scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 34-11 margin over the Bengals. The win was a breath of fresh air for Pittsburgh as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Mason Rudolph and George Pickens were among the main playmakers for the Steelers as the former threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 10.7 yards per attempt and the latter picked up 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Pickens' biggest highlight was an 86-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Steelers didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Seattle was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They beat the Titans by the very same score they won with last week: 20-17. Having forecasted a close victory for Seattle, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Seahawks can attribute much of their success to Geno Smith, who threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks were down by four with only three minutes and 21 seconds left when they drove 81 yards for the winning score. Smith hit Colby Parkinson from five yards out and that was all she wrote.

The Seahawks' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. In that department, Boye Mafe was the leader with two sacks.

Pittsburgh now has a winning record of 8-7. As for Seattle, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-7.

Odds

Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.