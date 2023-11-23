Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: San Francisco 7-3, Seattle 6-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Seahawks will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Seahawks and the 49ers are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

It looks like Seattle got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a hair shy of victory on Sunday and fell 17-16 to the Rams. The loss hurts even more since Seattle was up 13-0 with 4:52 left in the second.

Despite the loss, the Seahawks had strong showings from Geno Smith, who threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, and DK Metcalf, who picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has more to be thankful for after their match against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 49ers came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 27-14. The victory made it back-to-back wins for San Francisco.

The 49ers can attribute much of their success to Brock Purdy, who threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns while completing 84% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Aiyuk, who picked up 156 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Seattle's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.7 points per game. As for San Francisco, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

While only the 49ers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

San Francisco is a solid 7-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle and San Francisco both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.