Seattle vs. Arizona: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Cardinals football game
Arizona will square off against Seattle at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Arizona's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Rams an easy 31-9 win. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Arizona of the 0-34 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.
Meanwhile, Seattle received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Kansas City by a score of 38-31.
Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so bettors better beware.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 9-6 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 3-12. Last Sunday Seattle relied heavily on Russell Wilson, who threw 3 TDs and picked up 57 yards on the ground on 8 carries. It will be up to Arizona's defense to limit his damage.
