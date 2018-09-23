Seattle vs. Dallas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Cowboys football game
On Sunday Dallas take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.
Dallas had a rough outing against Carolina two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas came out on top against the Giants with a 20-13. Dak Prescott was the offensive standout of the match for Dallas, as he accumulated 160 passing yards and picked up 45 yards on the ground.
Last week, Seattle came up short against Chicago, falling 17-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Seattle.
Dallas's win lifted them to 1-1 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Dallas defense got after the quarterback against the Giants to the tune of 6 sacks, so Seattle's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
