Seattle vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Seahawks vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Seattle 4-5; Green Bay 4-4-1
What to Know
Seattle will square off against Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night. Seattle is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
If Seattle were expecting to get some payback for the 31-33 loss against the Rams the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Seattle didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-36 to the Rams on Sunday. A silver lining for Seattle was the play of Russell Wilson, who picked up 92 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 3 TDs. Wilson has been a consistent playmaker for Seattle as this was the fifth good game in a row from him.
A well-balanced attack led Green Bay over Miami every single quarter on their way to victory. Green Bay took down Miami 31-12.
Green Bay's win lifted them to 4-4-1 while Seattle's loss dropped them down to 4-5. Seattle's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Green Bay defensive front that amassed six sacks against Miami, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, Seattle is 5-3-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 4-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Green Bay have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks 9
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 38 vs. Seattle Seahawks 10
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 27 vs. Seattle Seahawks 17
