Seattle vs. L.A. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Chargers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Seattle at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Chargers brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Tennessee two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. The Chargers won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tennessee 20-19. Philip Rivers was the offensive standout of the match for the Chargers, as he passed for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rivers has been a consistent playmaker for the Chargers as this was the 7th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit last Sunday, winning 28-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 4-3 and the Chargers to 5-2. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.