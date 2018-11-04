Seattle vs. L.A. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Chargers football game
The Chargers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Seattle at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Chargers brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Tennessee two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. The Chargers won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tennessee 20-19. Philip Rivers was the offensive standout of the match for the Chargers, as he passed for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rivers has been a consistent playmaker for the Chargers as this was the 7th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit last Sunday, winning 28-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.
Their wins bumped Seattle to 4-3 and the Chargers to 5-2. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Humphries goes off for Tampa
All of the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Saints
-
SNF: Week 9 NFL DFS DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Broncos vs. Texans odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Texans vs. Broncos game 10,000 times
-
Harbaugh on the hot seat in Baltimore
This is apparently a playoffs-or-bust season for John Harbaugh
-
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, 'MNF' picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jason Garrett and the Cowboys