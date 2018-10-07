Seattle vs. L.A. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. Rams football game

On Sunday the Rams take on Seattle at 4:25 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Thursday, winning 38-31. No one put up better numbers for the Rams than Jared Goff, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 465 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after losing to Arizona the last time they met, Seattle decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 20-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

Everything came up roses for the Rams against Seattle the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 42-7 win. Will the Rams repeat their success, or does Seattle have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

