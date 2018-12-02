Seattle vs. San Francisco: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Seahawks vs. 49ers football game
1st Quarter Recap
The experts predicted a victory for Seattle, but it's no sure thing at this point. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead 6-0. They have been led by Jaron Brown, who has so far snatched 1 receiving TD.
Seattle entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.
Game Preview
On Sunday Seattle will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Seattle have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last Sunday, Seattle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Carolina 30-27. Russell Wilson, who passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success. That makes it seven straight good games from Wilson.
Meanwhile, San Francisco lost to Tampa Bay by a decisive 9-27 margin. This makes it the second loss in a row for San Francisco.
Seattle's win lifted them to 6-5 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 2-9. We'll find out if Seattle can add another positive mark to their record or if San Francisco can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Seattle's step.
