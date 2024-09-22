Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday will be the first game between 2-0 teams with the top two scoring defenses since 1986. While both are elite on that side of the ball, L.A. ranks 11th in scoring offense, while Pittsburgh is just 25th. Despite that, the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites, according to the Week 3 NFL lines, with the game's total at 35. Both teams are 2-0 ATS and Unders are 2-0 for each squad. But given this matchup has one of the slimmest Week 3 NFL spreads, perhaps making NFL football picks for only the over/under would be the proper NFL betting advice, unless you're feeling confident about one side of the spread. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After analyzing every game in Week 3, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover as 6.5-point home underdogs against the 49ers. Since Matthew Stafford joined the Rams in 2021, the team is 5-2 against the spread as a home underdog. The Rams will also feel confident returning to Los Angeles after opening up with back-to-back away games as the team is 4-0 straight-up over its last four at home, covering in each of the last three.

Both teams enter this contest banged up with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel all out. However, with the rushing and receiving abilities of the hurt Niners' pair, their absences will be felt in both the ground and air games. L.A. still has RB Kyren Williams to lean on, and he had 100 scrimmage yards with two TDs in his lone game versus San Fran a year ago. He's scored in both games this season and has 17 total touchdowns over his last 14 regular season games. His presence will help offset L.A.'s receiver injuries as the AI model has the 49ers (-3.5) winning by less than two points. See its other Week 3 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

