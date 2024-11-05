The 2024 NFL season is halfway done and arguably the biggest surprise has been the Washington Commanders. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and new head coach Dan Quinn rapidly changing the culture, Washington is off to a 7-2 start. The NFC East leaders will battle the AFC North-leading Steelers in a marquee matchup on the Week 10 NFL schedule. The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 10 NFL odds. Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks and Week 10 NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app and favorite betting sites.

For Week 10 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 14 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 10 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 10 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 10, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover comfortably as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. An overtime win over the Seahawks on Sunday lifted the Rams to 4-4 on the season and Sean McVay's squad has now won three in a row.

The defense has been opportunistic, forcing three turnovers three weeks ago in a win over the Raiders and then forcing four turnovers last week against Seattle. They've limited each of their last three opponents to 20 points or less in the process and a defense on the upswing has helped get them back into the NFC playoff picture and into contention within the division.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford finally has his full allotment of playmakers with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back. Kyren Williams has piled up 718 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns on the season. Those are big reasons why the AI PickBot rates a Rams cover as an A+ pick and even predicts they win outright with a projected final score of 26.54-20.81. See its other Week 10 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated five highly-coveted A+ picks for Week 10. You need to see the AI PickBot's NFL picks before making any Week 10 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 10 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,947 top-rated picks since the start of last season.