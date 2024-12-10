The Week 15 NFL schedule includes several matchups that will have a major impact on the NFL playoff picture, including two games between 10-win teams. The Eagles (11-2) will host the Steelers (10-3) as both look to keep pace in the race for home-field advantage in their respective conferences. In addition, the Lions (12-1) will host the Bills (10-3) in another critical cross-conference clash. The latest Week 15 NFL odds list the Eagles as 4.5-point home favorites, while the Lions are favored by 2.5 at home, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Which side should you back in those contests and how should you handle all your NFL money line, NFL over-under and NFL against the spread picks? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks and Week 15 NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, NFL over-under, and NFL money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 2,073 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app and favorite betting sites.

Top Week 15 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 15, the AI PickBot says the Seahawks cover comfortably as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Packers on Sunday. Seattle is now the division leader in the NFC West but the Rams are still nipping at their heels and the Cardinals and 49ers are still in the mix.

Seattle has ripped off four wins in a row, including three divisional wins to seize control of its own playoff destiny. Zach Charbonnet stepped up in a big way with Kenneth Walker III out, rushing 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 59 yards in a win over the Cardinals. The Seahawks rank 27th in the NFL in rushing this season, so a boost in that phase of the game is welcomed.

Now Seattle takes on a Green Bay squad (9-4) that has struggled against other top teams in the NFC. All four of the Packers' losses have come against teams already sitting on 10 wins entering Week 15 (Lions x2, Vikings and Eagles). AI PickBot rates a Seahawks cover as an A+ pick and also predicts a 29-21 outright win on average. See its other Week 15 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

