Only 10% of teams that have started the season 0-2 have wound up making the playoffs since 1970, so avoiding back-to-back losses will be critical for multiple teams during the Week 2 NFL schedule. It will be even more important for the Rams and Cardinals, who are also trying to avoid losing to a division-rival. Los Angeles, which is hoping to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Detroit, will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Rams opened as 3-point favorites, but the Cardinals are now 1-point favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds.

Evaluating NFL line movement is an important part of finding value in the Week 2 NFL spreads. The Rams will hit the road for the second week in a row, so should you fade them with your Week 2 NFL bets?

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 2, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as three-point favorites at home against the Browns. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury, forcing the Browns to rely heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson. That did not work out well for Cleveland in its opener, as Watson completed just 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

He is playing behind a banged up offensive line, which led to six sacks in the 33-17 loss to Dallas last week. Jacksonville's defense recorded three sacks against Miami in its opener, helping the Jaguars cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites. They have covered in four of their last five home games against the Browns, and the AI PickBot has Jacksonville winning by around five points on Sunday.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

