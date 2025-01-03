The final week of the regular season is upon us and Week 18 culminates with a head-to-head battle between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings with the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket on the line. The Lions are three-point favorites in the latest Week 18 NFL odds. Meanwhile, there is one playoff spot available in both conferences, with the Broncos (-10.5, 40), Dolphins (-1, 39), and Bengals (-2, 48) vying for the AFC opening and the Buccaneers and Falcons in contention for the NFC South title.

Who should you back in those games with playoff implications? Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season.

For Week 18 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games.

Top Week 18 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 18, the AI PickBot says the Buccaneers cover comfortably as 13.5-point home favorites against the Saints on Sunday with an over-under of 43.5. The Buccaneers have had the NFC South seesaw on them several times this season, but they're in the driver's seat now after beating the Panthers comfortably last week and a Falcons loss to the Commanders.

Rookie running back Bucky Irving became the first Tampa Bay running back to reach 1,000 yards since Doug Martin in 2015 and the one-two punch he's formed with Rachaad White has helped provide needed balance to a dynamic Tampa Bay passing attack. The Buccaneers' offense has piled up at least 400 yards of offense in six consecutive games and won five of those contests.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has been decimated by injuries and hasn't reached 20 points or 300 yards in the last month. The Saints have lost their last two games by a combined 49 points and will likely be shorthanded again on Sunday. That's a big reason why the AI PickBot rates a Buccaneers cover as an A-graded pick and predicts a 30-9 win on average. See its other Week 18 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

