The Ravens will have had 10 days to stew over falling a few inches away from a chance of knocking off the defending Super Bowl champions in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 2 NFL schedule. The Ravens and Isaiah Likely had a 10-yard touchdown overturned after his toe was barely on the white line in the back of the end zone. The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites against the Raiders in the latest Week 2 NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus. Should NFL bettors expect the Ravens to put together a dominant performance and use them in Week 2 NFL bets?

The Chiefs are six-point favorites against the Bengals in the latest Week 2 NFL spreads on their extended rest, so how should that factor into your Week 2 NFL betting strategy? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 2, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as three-point favorites at home against the Browns. The Jaguars nearly upset the Dolphins on the road in Week 1, holding a 17-7 lead at halftime before Miami won 20-17 on a 52-yard field goal as time expired. Running back Tank Bigsby had the best game of his career last week entering his second NFL season, rushing for 73 yards on 12 carries for 6.1 yards per rush and if he can run well this season, a running back tandem of Bigsby and Travis Etienne could lead to one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas also played well in Week 1 with four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns are coming off a 33-17 loss at home to the Cowboys in Week 1. Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 45 passes (53.3%), which ranked 27th in completion percentage. He ranked 29th of 32 quarterbacks in QB rating (51.1) as he looked rusty in his first game following season-ending shoulder surgery last season. With the Browns already without running back Nick Chubb (ACL) for the start of the season, they need Watson to perform better to win but given his Week 1 performance, that may be a tough ask. Watson was sacked six times last week and Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had two sacks last week after 10 sacks last season for Jacksonville.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

