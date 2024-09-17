The New Orleans Saints have quickly established themselves as contenders in the NFC after back-to-back blowout victories over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. Now, they'll have a chance to cement themselves in Week 3 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles for another critical NFC matchup. New Orleans has scored on all 15 possessions that starting quarterback Derek Carr has played this season, but can new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak keep that perfect streak alive against one of the best rosters in football?

The Week 3 NFL schedule will also feature Steelers (-1.5) vs. Chargers in a battle of unbeatens and Cowboys (+1.5) vs. Ravens in a matchup between two playoff teams from last season. How should you handle all 16 NFL games as you make your Week 3 NFL score predictions and place your against the spread, money line and over/under bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 3, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting predictions for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 3 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 3 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 3, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover as 3.5-point home underdogs against the 49ers. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, with the 49ers losing 23-17 to the Vikings, while the Rams were throttled 41-10 by the Cardinals. Cooper Kupp is likely to join Puka Nacua on injured reserve this week, but the AI PickBot is still expecting this to be a bounce-back spot at home for Los Angeles with Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams leading the charge.

Los Angeles has covered in two of its last three head-to-head matchups with San Francisco and is 7-2 against the spread over its last nine games. Meanwhile, the 49ers have only covered the spread in one of their last six outings and will also be without key playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. The AI PickBot is predicting a 20-19 win for the 49ers, making the Rams an A-rated pick against the spread as you take advantage of the hook. See its other Week 2 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated five other A-rated picks for Week 3. You need to see the AI PickBot's picks before making any Week 3 NFL bets of your own. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 3 NFL game, and which A-rated picks should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.