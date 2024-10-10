The New England Patriots have officially named No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye their starting quarterback, but his first assignment will be a tough one. The Patriots (1-4) will host the Houston Texans (4-1) on Sunday and Maye will be the fourth rookie quarterback in the NFL to start this season. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix have all guided their teams to winning records, so will Maye put the Patriots on a winning path?

Houston opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but is now favored by 6.5 with Maye listed as the starter, and the over-under is 38, unchanged from the opem. How will the quarterback change impact your Week 6 NFL score predictions and NFL parlay picks? Having a precise projection can help give you an edge as you make your NFL spread picks, NFL over-under picks, and NFL money-line picks. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 128 4-star picks or better this season and hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 6 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting predictions for all 14 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 6 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 6 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 6, the AI PickBot says the Broncos cover as 3-point home underdogs against the Chargers in a game with a low over-under of 35.5. Bo Nix and the Denver offense haven't always looked smooth but Sean Payton has gotten ball security from his rookie quarterback. After throwing four interceptions over the first two weeks of the season, Nix hasn't turned the ball over during Denver's current three-game winning streak and he's only taken seven sacks all season.

Avoiding negative plays has helped a dominant Denver defense shine. The Broncos rank second in the NFL in points allowed and third in yards allowed entering the week. They also rank first in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage (33.3%) and have only allowed opponents to convert on 32.4% of their third-down attempts (ninth in the league). The Chargers are coming off a bye but the Broncos are 10-6 over their last 16 games and six of those wins have come at home. The AI PickBot not only predicts a Denver cover, it predicts the Broncos win by an average final score of 20-18. See its other Week 6 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated 14 other A-rated picks for Week 6, including two with a coveted A+ grade. You need to see the AI PickBot's NFL picks before making any Week 6 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 6 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 128 top-rated picks this season.