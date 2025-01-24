NFL Championship Weekend 2025 is upon us and both conference title games will take place on Sunday. The 2025 NFC Championship Game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Washington Commanders in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. The 2025 AFC Championship Game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Championship Weekend NFL odds list the Eagles as six-point favorites over their divisional rivals with an over-under of 47.5, while the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorite at home over the Bills. The Bills vs. Chiefs over-under has risen one point to 48.5. Before you make any NFL Championship Weekend picks for the 2025 NFL Playoffs, you need to see the NFL against the spread, NFL over-under, and NFL money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip. It has also gone 8-2-1 on its A+-rated picks during the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Top NFL Championship Week AI picks

After analyzing the 2025 NFC Championship Game and 2025 AFC Championship Game, the AI PickBot says the Chiefs cover as 1.5-point home favorites against the Bills on Sunday (over-under of 48.5). Buffalo managed a 30-21 victory over the Chiefs during the regular season, but that matchup took place in Buffalo and now the Bills will have to head to Arrowhead Stadium, where their championship hopes have been dashed in recent seasons.

Buffalo has been eliminated from the NFL playoffs three of the last four seasons by Kansas City (2021, 2022 and 2024) and two of those games were played at Arrowhead. This is the seventh year in a row that Kansas City has been to the AFC Championship Game and Patrick Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowls in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen might be the NFL MVP frontrunner, but the Bills haven't reached this stage of the NFL postseason in four years and he'll have to overcome a Chiefs squad that is a perfect 9-0 at home this year. However, the Chiefs have failed to cover the spread in two of their last three home games. The AI PickBot rates a Kansas City cover as a B-rated pick and also predicts a final score of 26-23.

How to make AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game predictions

