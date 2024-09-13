The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1 to start the season, but they are worth considering when you make your Week 2 NFL picks. Anthony Richardson matched up against C.J. Stroud in his return to game action, and Indianapolis' defense held the Houston Texans to nine points through the first three quarters of the game. Houston eventually won, 29-27, but the Colts should be confident heading into Week 2 and could be on the radar for anyone making NFL score predictions.

The Colts will now visit the Green Bay Packers, who will be without starting quarterback Jordan Love until further notice. Can Indianapolis turn its effort in Week 1 into a victory in Week 2 and come through for anyone backing them with their NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 2, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL predictions for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 2 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 2 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 2, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as three-point favorites at home against the Browns. Both teams are entering Sunday's game with an 0-1 record, but Jacksonville is coming off of a much closer game. Second-year running back Tank Bigsby led the Jaguars short ground game as they went up 14-0 on a favored Miami Dolphins team. The defense is especially good against Miami's top-tier offense, which could spell trouble for Cleveland after last week's performance.

Deshaun Watson threw for one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys but was largely ineffective and mistake-prone, throwing two interceptions in his first game since November 2023. Cleveland's defense couldn't make up for the damage, and now the AI PickBot has the Browns losing by about five points on average. See its other Week 2 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated five A-rated picks for Week 2. You need to see the AI PickBot's picks before making any Week 1 NFL bets of your own. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 2 NFL game, and which A-rated picks should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.