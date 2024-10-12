The New Orleans Saints will be without starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Week 6 NFL schedule. Head coach Dennis Allen named rookie Spencer Rattler as the starter over Jake Haener, even though the latter was the primary backup from Weeks 1-5. Carr's injury caused a shift in the Week 6 NFL odds, as Tampa Bay went from a 2.5-point underdog to a 3.5-point favorite. The Buccaneers have a significant rest advantage after playing on Thursday in Week 5, so should you back Tampa in the Week 6 NFL spreads?

Injuries are a key factor to consider every week, along with factors like scheduling spots, weather and line movement. There are six Week 6 NFL lines within a field goal, while Philadelphia (-9.5 vs. Cleveland) is the only team favored by more than a touchdown. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 128 4-star picks or better this season and hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 6, the AI PickBot says the Broncos cover as 3-point home underdogs against the Chargers in a game with the lowest over-under of the week, 35.5. Denver has quietly been finding a way to win over the past month, rattling off a three-game winning streak that includes double-digit wins over the Buccaneers and Raiders. The Broncos rank eighth in combined offensive and defensive success rate through their first five games, while the Chargers barely crack the top 20.

Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix might not lead an explosive offense, but he has been playing efficiently and avoiding mistakes. The Broncos have also held four straight opponents under 20 points, and the Chargers' offense ranks 31st in success rate through four games. The AI PickBot expects Denver to pick up a fourth straight win, as the Broncos are winning outright by an average final score of 20-18. See its other Week 6 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

