Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs will make his return to U.S. Bank Stadium when the Vikings host the Texans on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Diggs delivered one of the top moments in Vikings history with the "Minneapolis Miracle," but he will be wearing a different jersey this time around. Diggs and the Texans have won their first two games this season and are 1.5-point road favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone seven games without throwing an interception, the longest active streak among starting quarterbacks, so he has been a trustworthy signal-caller away from home.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is off to a strong start, racking up 476 passing yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Giants and 49ers. Which team should you back with your Week 3 NFL bets to cover all of the NFL spreads? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 3, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover as 6.5-point home underdogs against the 49ers. The excitement of this game has been diminished due to key injuries on both rosters, with some of the league's best weapons set to miss Sunday's game. San Francisco will be without running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, their top two skill players, putting additional pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy.

Los Angeles will also be able to stack the box more than normal becaue San Francisco running back Jordan Mason may not offer the same versatility as McCaffrey. Rams wide receivers Tyler Johnson, Demarcus Robinson and Colby Parkinson have all stepped up early in the season, providing new targets for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined. The 49ers have only covered the spread once in their last six games, and the AI PickBot recommends fading them again this week. See its other Week 3 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

