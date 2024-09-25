After eight NFL upsets in Week 3, the Week 4 NFL schedule will feature more familiarity. There are five divisional-rivalry matchups and several conference battles between teams with recent history like Buccaneers vs. Eagles (-2.5) and Ravens vs. Bills (+2.5). Tampa Bay and Philadelphia are both 2-1 on the season and a win could help vault either into the upper echelon of the NFC, giving you plenty to think about as you evaluate Week 4 NFL against the spread picks, NFL over-under picks, and NFL money-line picks. The game also happens to be a rematch of a playoff game from a year ago in which the Buccaneers stunned the Eagles in a 32-9 blowout.

This time around, Philadelphia is favored by 2.5 on the road in the NFL odds. Who wins that matchup and how can you use NFL betting trends to nail your Week 4 NFL score predictions? So before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 4, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as seven-point road underdogs against the Texans. Both teams were blown out on the road last week by unbeaten teams, with Jacksonville losing 47-10 against Buffalo while Houston suffered a 34-7 defeat in Minnesota. Now the Texans will have home-field advantage but the Jaguars have actually played well in Houston of late.

They won in Houston each of the last two seasons, earning a 24-21 win as 2.5-point underdogs last November and then destroying the Texans 31-3 as 3.5-point road favorites in Week 18 of the season prior. With Joe Mixon still recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Bears, the AI PickBot is predicting that a one-dimensional Houston offense has trouble putting Jacksonville away. See its other Week 4 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

