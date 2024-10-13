The Houston Texans will face a rookie quarterback for the second time this season when they visit the New England Patriots during the Week 6 NFL schedule. Houston shut down Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 2, as he finished with just 174 passing yards and two interceptions while being sacked seven times. New England is giving No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye an opportunity to make the first start of his career, and the Texans are 6.5-point road favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds. Houston is 0-7 all time on the road against the Patriots, so should you back New England to cover with your Week 6 NFL predictions?

Sunday also brings matchups like the Ravens (-6.5) vs. Commanders and Cowboys (+3) vs. Lions. There are six Week 6 NFL spreads that are three points or smaller, while Philadelphia (-8.5 vs. Cleveland) is the only team favored by more than a touchdown in the Week 6 NFL lines. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

After analyzing every game in Week 6, the AI PickBot says the Broncos cover as 3-point home underdogs against the Chargers in a game with the lowest over-under of the week, 35.5. Mile High has not been an inviting place for the Chargers over the past decade, losing seven of their last 10 games in Denver. They are on a two-game losing streak and have not scored a touchdown in the second half since Week 1.

It is going to be difficult for Los Angeles to get back on track against a Denver defense that is allowing the second-fewest points per game (14.6) in the NFL. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has not thrown an interception during the team's three-game winning streak, and Denver has won outright each of the past three times that the Chargers were road favorites in this rivalry. The AI PickBot is predicting another outright win for the Broncos, pointing to plenty of value on the home underdogs. See its other Week 6 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

