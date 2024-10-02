The Denver Broncos have found a way to win their last two games, putting them back at .500 heading into their game against the Raiders during the Week 5 NFL schedule. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished with just 60 passing yards on 25 attempts last week, but he threw his first NFL touchdown in a 10-9 win over the Jets. The Broncos are 2.5-point home favorites against the Raiders in the Week 5 NFL odds after the line opened at 1.5, as Las Vegas looks to build on a 20-16 win over Cleveland. There are five other divisional games this week, but which ones should you target with your Week 5 NFL best bets and Week 5 NFL score predictions?

This week's slate concludes when Kansas City (-5, 42.5) hosts New Orleans on Monday Night Football, as the Chiefs try to stay unbeaten. The only other undefeated team in the league is Minnesota, which is a 2.5-point favorite against the Jets in London on Sunday in a game with an over-under of 40.5. Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Top Week 5 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 5, the AI PickBot says the Cardinals cover as 7.5-point road underdogs against the division-rival 49ers. Arizona is getting set for its second road game of the season following a 42-14 blowout loss to Washington last week. The Cardinals were 6.5-point underdogs at Buffalo in their first road game of the campaign, covering the spread in a 34-28 loss in Week 1.

They cruised to a blowout win over the Rams before playing a close game against the Lions, so it has been a bit of a sporadic start for Arizona this season. San Francisco is coming off a win over New England, but it has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games. The AI PickBot is fading the 49ers again this week, projecting Arizona to lose by just three points, on average. See its other Week 5 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

