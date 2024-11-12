The Week 11 NFL schedule includes a potential AFC championship game preview when the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen will take place in Buffalo this time around and the Bills are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 11 NFL odds. Meanwhile, with tensions rising in Chicago and Matt Eberflus on the hot seat, the Bears (+6.5) will host the Packers for the NFL oldest rivalry game on Sunday. How should you handle your NFL against the spread picks, NFL total picks, and NFL money-line picks? Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks and Week 11 NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app and favorite betting sites.

Top Week 11 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 11, the AI PickBot says the Steelers cover comfortably as 3-point home underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday in an AFC North battle. Pittsburgh holds a half-game lead in the division but with two head-to-head matchups remaining, both teams still control their own destiny.

However, the Steelers scored a signature win over the Commanders on Sunday and should be riding high heading into this matchup. The Pittsburgh defense limited a dynamic Washington offense to just 242 yards and Russell Wilson threw for three touchdown passes. He now has a 105.9 passer rating and is averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt since taking over as the starter.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore pass defense continues to struggle, giving up 421 passing yards to the Bengals last week. Baltimore last in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed, and that's a big reason why AI PickBot rates a Pittsburgh cover as an A+ pick and also predicts a 28-20 win on average.

