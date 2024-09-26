Several veterans will face their former teams during the Week 4 NFL schedule, including Andy Dalton battling the Bengals. After ending Carolina's five-game losing streak last Sunday, the Panthers are 4.5-point home favorites in the Week 4 NFL odds. Elsewhere, Aaron Jones is eyeing a Lambeau Leap as his Vikings visit the Packers. Green Bay is a 2.5-point home favorite despite Minnesota coming in undefeated.

In the late afternoon slate on Sunday, Raiders vs. Browns (+2) will see Amari Cooper play his first game against the Raiders since being traded away six years ago. These NFL revenge games always provide a little extra motivation for the players involved, which could affect their performances and where you should lean with your Week 4 NFL bets and NFL score predictions. So before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 4, the AI PickBot says the Jaguars cover as 6.5-point road underdogs against the Texans. While the Jaguars are just 5-10 straight-up over their last 15 games at Houston, they've managed better versus the line. Jacksonville sports a 9-5-1 against the spread record over that stretch, winning outright and covering in its last two trips to Houston. This season, the Texans are one of three teams winless against the spread.

Houston is trending in the wrong direction, as its point total has dropped by at least 10 in every game this season, while its giveaway count has increased every week. The Jaguars' best players can exploit Houston's defense, as they've had plenty of previous success against the Texans. Two of Trevor Lawrence's three biggest passing yardage games have come against Houston, while running back Travis Etienne has averaged 119.5 scrimmage yards in four meetings with the Texans. SportsLine's AI has this 6.5-point line as too wide as it predicts a final score of Texans 23, Jaguars 21. See its other Week 4 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

