Super Bowl 59 will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC, while the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which the Chiefs won 38-35 on a Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds remaining. This season, the Chiefs went 15-2 and beat the Texans and Bills on their way to the 2025 Super Bowl, while the Eagles went 14-3 before beating the Packers, Rams and Commanders to earn their fifth chance to play for a Lombardi Trophy.

The latest 2025 Super Bowl odds list Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 49.5 points. The Chiefs are -128 money-line favorites (risk $128 to win $100), while the Eagles are +108 underdogs (risk $100 to win $108).

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip. It has also gone an amazing 8-2-1 on its A+-rated NFL picks during the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Top 2025 NFL Super Bowl AI picks

After analyzing the 2025 Super Bowl, the AI PickBot says take the Under on 49.5 points being scored. These are two of the top five scoring defenses in the NFL, with Philadelphia giving up the second-fewest points during the regular season, while the Chiefs gave up the fourth-fewest.

The Eagles feature dynamic playmakers at every level defensively. Jalen Carter and Zack Baun earned NFL All-Pro honors after dominant seasons, while veteran safeties CJ Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship combined for 10 interceptions. Meanwhile, Chris Jones was a first-team All-Pro for the Chiefs and George Karlaftis has been menacing all postseason, with four sacks and nine quarterback hits during the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Both teams also ranked top 10 in total defense, and the expectation is that two stout fronts could turn this into a battle won and lost in the trenches. The AI PickBot predicts the two teams combine for 48.74 points on average, sending the game Under. See its official Super Bowl 59 score prediction for Chiefs vs. Eagles and other football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Eagles picks for Super Bowl LIX

