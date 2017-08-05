Senator Al Franken: Vikings will beat Tom Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Al Franken, Minnesota's junior United States Senator and former Saturday Night Live cast member, was at Vikings training camp in Mankato, Minn., on Friday, and he came bearing good news: He predicts that the Vikings will not only represent the NFC in Super Bowl LII, but they'll beat Tom Brady and the Patriots for the organization's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Added bonus: The Vikings will do it all in front of their fans. Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And I took time to explain art of running routes to tight end Kyle Rudolph during annual trip with my son to @Vikings training camp. pic.twitter.com/foeiq30jMj — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) August 4, 2017

"I'd like to say that from one day of camp every year that, from my deep knowledge of football, I could tell you exactly how the season's going to unfold," Franken told the Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson. "And not only would I like to tell you, but I'm going to tell you that. I think (the Vikings will be the) first hosts of a Super Bowl in the Super Bowl."

Franken explained that the Vikings will win it "because by then Brady, he will have lost it." Brady, who has five Super Bowl rings, turned 40 earlier this week and is clearly no longer the player he was just a few months ago when he led the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fourth time.

Franken predicted that, like the Falcons, the Vikings will jump out to a huge lead over the Patriots but with a different ending.

"We'll get ahead 35-7, and then barely win it,'' Franken said.

And how accurate are Franken's predictions?

"If it's between two things, about 50-50 (and) between three things, I'm a little over 33 percent," the senator said.

Place your wagers accordingly.