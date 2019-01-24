Senior Bowl 2019: Under-the-radar players who are improving draft stock with strong week in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. - There may not be a Patrick Peterson or Julio Jones-type talent in this draft class but several NFL executives here at the Senior Bowl this week said that this could be one of the deepest draft classes in years. We've been raving for months about the defensive linemen, and it's only gotten deeper as we make our way through the pre-draft process. But if you're a team looking to add playmakers at cornerback and wide receiver, this week has been a revelation for those positions too.

Here's a look at five players who have impressed us through two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

Scouts and executives have been raving about Isabella all week and for good reason. He might be 5-8, 187 pounds, but he's been damn near uncoverable.

If you don't get your hands on Andy Isabella, you're toast pic.twitter.com/XGWMe3KVG6 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 24, 2019

Isabella led the NCAA with 141 receiving yards per game in 2018 -- including a 219-yard, two-touchdown effort against Georgia, where he lined up against potential first-round pick Deandre Baker several times. Of course, opponents had taken to double-teaming Isabella all season -- with little success -- for the reasons you seen in the clip above: He's just too quick. If there's one thing coaches would like to see less of out of the UMass wideout it's the stutter-steps before he gets out of his break. Other than that, he's had a solid week and only boosted his draft stock. And the same can be said for Penny Hart ...

Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State

Penny Hart, like Isabella, is listed at 5-8. And like Isabella, he's been the talk of the Senior Bowl. CBS Sports Senior writer Pete Prisco reported on Wednesday that a wide receivers coach was raving about Hart, who has been blowing by people all week.

Adderley is one of the best DBs in Mobile and WR Penny Hart got him pretty good with that controlled burst.



Twitchy + Crafty = Hart pic.twitter.com/6P6B9RLINY — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 24, 2019

That's Delaware's Nasir Adderley, a converted cornerback who could be one of the first safeties drafted in April.

"Guys from small schools like Doss and Hart are really helping themselves," Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who is coaching the North team this week, said after Wednesday's practice. "And Isabella has got something, He is quick."

That would be UC Davis' Keelan Doss, who is 6-3, 206 and reminds us a lot of Keenan Allen. He came into the week as one of the few FCS players to earn a Senior Bowl invite and he's belonged from Day 1.

"Coming from a small school, I don't let this get to me at all," Doss told Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal before the first practice. "It's just another day in the office, and I don't let the pressure from the outside get to me. I want to show that I'm just composed, and I'm able to go out there and do my thing, regardless of the setting, regardless of who I play against. At the end of the day, good could happen, and bad things could happen, it's how you react to them, and how you respond. I'm just excited to go out there and compete against some of the best and see what I can do against them."

And it's been impressive to watch.

Coming into the week scouts told Doss they wanted to see if he could get off the line of scrimmage and create separation. He's put both concerns to rest early on.

#AggiePride #GoAgs WR Keelan Doss 6020/207 Solid Dig Rt - Combines SD Explv Strgth & Accel throughout vertical stem w/a nice manipulation at the top of the route. Given the lack DBs physicality he uses a stick move outside w/complementary torso lean yielding SD CODs. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/UetBjv9i5f — Matt Caraccio (@Matty_S2S) January 24, 2019

Doss told us that coaches still want to see him improve using his hands against physical wide receivers but that's an easy fix given all the other things he does so well.

Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

Back in the fall we had Boyd as a first-round pick in several of our mock drafts. He eventually fell out of the top 32 as the season progressed, partly because other players moved their way up, and partly because there were concerns about Boyd's flexibility. And we're still not sure how loose his hips but there's one thing that's undeniable: He is the most physical corner at the Senior Bowl, and he has the mouth to back it up.

Kris Boyd does a great job with his hands here pic.twitter.com/Df9bjDW9Cl — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 23, 2019

Boyd told us after Tuesday's practice that he loves playing press man and he knows he needs to continue to work on his technique at the line of scrimmage.

Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

Like Boyd, Ballentine is a physical corner. Unlike Boyd, he came into Senior Bowl week with little fanfare after playing at Washburn College. But just like Doss, Ballentine wasn't overwhelmed by all the Division I talent around him. Instead, he embraced it.

"Football is football," he told us this week.

One player that really stood out was CB Corey Ballentine. 5’11 188



Very physical at the LOS and smooth in coverage.



(He’s the CB at bottom of the screen)



Gets a physical jam, sticks with the double move, establishes dominant position. pic.twitter.com/F42wkLIXSv — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 23, 2019

"The biggest issue for me was that I hadn't played football since November (when Washburn's season ended)," Ballentine told us after his first practice where he conceded that he got beat deep on a fade route because he needed a few reps to get up to football speed. Coaches love his size but because he has such long legs, Ballentine knows he has to work on staying low in his back pedal. But again, that you can coach. What you can't coach, as the old saying goes, is speed, and Ballentine has that in spades.