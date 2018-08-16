Serena Williams says Colin Kaepernick would win a Super Bowl ring if he ever got back in NFL

Serena Williams is already among the best athletes of all time, so if she says she spots a winner, it's hard to ignore her. In an interview with Time magazine, Williams singled out former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as someone who could get a Super Bowl ring -- if he were given an opportunity.

Kaepernick is in the midst of a collusion grievance against NFL owners, in which he says that there has been a concerted effort to keep him out of an NFL uniform due to his protest against racial equality by kneeling during the national anthem. The form of protest has erupted into one of the biggest hot-button topics in the league.

"He'd have so much to prove," Williams told Time's Sean Gregory. "I would. I can't imagine he would be any different. 'Man, I'm about to show out. Y'all gonna see stuff you've never seen before.'"

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since parting ways with the 49ers after the 2016 season, but he does already have a Super Bowl appearance under his belt. His Niners ultimately lost to the Ravens 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII in spite of a strong third-quarter comeback from San Francisco.

Williams knows Kaepernick. Gregory writes in the piece that she met him twice -- once pre-protest and once after the nationwide debate about kneeling during the anthem began -- and she was part of Kaepernick's "10 for 10" challenge in which celebrities matched his $10,000 donations to various charities. The charity that Williams chose was Imagine LA.

My sister @serenawilliams asked that I donate to Imagine LA, an org dedicated to mobilizing the community to end the cycle of family homelessness & poverty. Serena is going #10for10 to match my $10k donation w/$10k as well! Serena, THANK YOU! See it on https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/AUu1Cz4k0l — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 23, 2018

In his career, Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards, rushed for 2,300 more and generated 85 total touchdowns (72 passing). Williams feels Kaepernick's grievance will prevent the 30-year-old quarterback from being signed -- but if he were given a chance, Williams thinks he could be great.