It's a good thing I was off yesterday, because it took me 24 straight hours to go through Pete Prisco's ranking of the top 100 free agents. We had the full list in yesterday's newsletter, and today, we'll be breaking down the ranking on a live episode of the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" that will be coming to you at 2 p.m. ET (You can watch here).

If you don't feel like watching the show, I won't hold it against you, but I will hold it against you if you don't read the rest of today's newsletter. We're going to look at seven possible trade candidates, plus we're going to figure out which quarterbacks will likely be getting a huge contract extension this offseason.

For today's episode of the Pick Six podcast, we did what we do every Thursday: We brought on two former NFL players to break down all of the latest NFL news.

Those two players were Brady Quinn and Leger Douzable and they were joined by Will Brinson, who was back in the host's chair this week. For today's episode, the three of them decided to rank every coaching staff in the NFL.

The twist here is that they ranked each coaching staff by division. Here's how Quinn ranked the coaches in the AFC North:

1. John Harbaugh (Ravens)

2. Mike Tomlin (Steelers)

3. Kevin Stefanski (Browns)

4. Zac Taylor (Bengals)

"I'd say it's 1A and 1B," Quinn said of trying to decide between Harbaugh and Tomlin. "They're both going to make the Hall of Fame."

Quinn ended up giving Harbaugh the nod over Tomlin because of how the Steelers coach handled the 2023 season. "I think he wasted last year because he hung on to Matt Canada. We all knew that was their big issue and he waited so long [to fire him]."

As for the rest of the list, putting Taylor at the bottom is definitely a BOLD move by Brady. Since being hired in 2019, the Bengals coach has more playoff wins (5) than every other coach in the division COMBINED (3). However, in Brady's defense, Taylor has struggled against the AFC North coaches, going 10-20 in the division over his five seasons in Cincinnati.

If you want to hear Quinn explain why he has Taylor at the bottom or if you want to hear their rankings for the seven other divisions, then be sure to click here so you can listen to today's episode. If you prefer your podcasts in video form, you can watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Seven big names who could draw trade interest this offseason

This is the time of year when trade rumors usually start to spread around the NFL, and sometimes those rumors turn into reality. With that in mind, Cody Benjamin decided to try and spark some rumors of his own by taking a look at seven players who could draw some serious trade interest this offseason.

Let's take a look at four of the players on Cody's list:

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks). "The Seahawks have already guaranteed $12.7 million (or 40%) of Smith's base salary for 2024, but that hardly means he's locked into place. The team is starting fresh with a new coach, sniffed around top QB draft prospects a year ago and can still save an immediate $13.8 million by dealing him prior to June 1."

"The Seahawks have already guaranteed $12.7 million (or 40%) of Smith's base salary for 2024, but that hardly means he's locked into place. The team is starting fresh with a new coach, sniffed around top QB draft prospects a year ago and can still save an immediate $13.8 million by dealing him prior to June 1." RB Alvin Kamara (Saints). "Despite a few down years in rushing efficiency, the former Pro Bowler remains an all-purpose weapon, which should also make him appealing to new coordinator Klint Kubiak, who enjoyed Christian McCaffrey's versatility in San Francisco. But the Saints are also dead-last in 2024 cap space, can save $1.5 million by dealing Kamara, who's owed a whopping $29 million in 2025."

"Despite a few down years in rushing efficiency, the former Pro Bowler remains an all-purpose weapon, which should also make him appealing to new coordinator Klint Kubiak, who enjoyed Christian McCaffrey's versatility in San Francisco. But the Saints are also dead-last in 2024 cap space, can save $1.5 million by dealing Kamara, who's owed a whopping $29 million in 2025." WR Davante Adams (Raiders). "The Raiders will never say they're shopping Adams, who just two years ago inked a five-year, $140 million deal to headline their offense. But with a new coach and general manager, plus a respectable Jakobi Meyers under contract out wide, there might not be a better time to sell."

"The Raiders will never say they're shopping Adams, who just two years ago inked a five-year, $140 million deal to headline their offense. But with a new coach and general manager, plus a respectable Jakobi Meyers under contract out wide, there might not be a better time to sell." WR Stefon Diggs (Bills). "Fellow wideout Gabe Davis is an impending free agent, so obviously Buffalo would need a serious plan to restock the position if it dealt the 30-year-old Diggs, but a trade would save an instant $9.7 million, helping get the club back under the 2024 cap."

To check out Cody's full list, be sure to check here. And remember, although teams aren't officially allowed to make any trades until March 13, they can agree to terms on a deal before that. For instance, back in 2021, the Rams and Lions agreed to the Matthew Stafford trade on Jan. 31, but the deal wasn't allowed to go through until the new league year started in March.

3. Show me the money: Quarterbacks who could get paid in 2024

Less than six months ago, the Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history when they gave him a five-year, $275 million contract extension. According to former NFL agent Joel Corry, there's a good chance we could see Burrow's reign as the highest-paid player come to an end this offseason.

Corry made a list of all the quarterbacks who could be in line to land a huge contract this offseason and he has one of them topping Burrow.

Let's check out the top three names on his list:

Dak Prescott. "The Cowboys really aren't in a position to handle Prescott's $59.455 million cap hit.... The 2023 NFL MVP runner-up is scheduled to make $34 million in 2024 consisting of an unsecured $29 million base salary and a $5 million fifth day of the league year roster bonus due on March 17. A contract extension before the roster bonus vests is Dallas' most viable option to significantly lower Prescott's 2024 cap number. ... It wouldn't be surprising for Prescott's camp to use Burrow's average over his first three new years to justify $60 million per year. Overall, the top of the quarterback market increased in 2023 by 9.41% from 2022. A $60 million-per-year extension would be a 9.09% increase over Burrow's deal."

"The Cowboys really aren't in a position to handle Prescott's $59.455 million cap hit.... The 2023 NFL MVP runner-up is scheduled to make $34 million in 2024 consisting of an unsecured $29 million base salary and a $5 million fifth day of the league year roster bonus due on March 17. A contract extension before the roster bonus vests is Dallas' most viable option to significantly lower Prescott's 2024 cap number. ... It wouldn't be surprising for Prescott's camp to use Burrow's average over his first three new years to justify $60 million per year. Overall, the top of the quarterback market increased in 2023 by 9.41% from 2022. A $60 million-per-year extension would be a 9.09% increase over Burrow's deal." Jared Goff. "Goff's 2023 season was statistically comparable to his 2018 campaign that led to the Rams making him the league's third-highest-paid player ... Goff's camp may feel that putting him in the same place in the NFL salary hierarchy as his first extension is warranted. Lamar Jackson is the league's third-highest-paid player. He agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal, averaging $52 million per year."

"Goff's 2023 season was statistically comparable to his 2018 campaign that led to the Rams making him the league's third-highest-paid player ... Goff's camp may feel that putting him in the same place in the NFL salary hierarchy as his first extension is warranted. Lamar Jackson is the league's third-highest-paid player. He agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal, averaging $52 million per year." Jordan Love. "The expectation is the Packers and Love's camp will start working on a contract extension after the 2024 Draft in late April. It wouldn't be a surprise for Love to target more than the $50,271,667 per year ($150.815 million over three years) Rodgers got in 2022 in his final deal with the Packers."

Corry took a look at several potential contracts that could be handed out to quarterbacks this offseason and you can see his full projections here. If you click over, you'll see projections for a list of players that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence.

4. Ranking the top receivers available in free agency and their best fits

USATSI

We've already gone over the top available quarterbacks and running backs in free agency, so today we're going to move on to wide receivers. This year's free agent class isn't exactly stacked, but there are some big games, so Garrett Podell decided to take a look at those names and take a stab at where they might end up.

Here's a look at the top five receivers on his list:

1. Tee Higgins (Bengals)

Best fits: Bengals, Patriots, Titans

2. Mike Evans (Buccaneers)

Best fits: Buccaneers, Panthers, Chiefs

3. Michael Pittman (Colts)

Best fits: Colts, Texans, Buccaneers

4. Calvin Ridley (Jaguars)

Best fits: Jaguars, Lions, Titans

5. Marquise Brown (Cardinals)

Best fits: Cardinals, Panthers, Bears

If you want to check out Garrett's full top 10 list of free agent receivers, then be sure to click here.

5. Free agency needs for every NFC team

Over the next two months, every NFL team is going to be looking to fill multiple needs in free agency and the draft. Since it's hard to keep track of every need that every team has, we decided we're going to do it for you, and we're starting that today by going over the needs for every NFC team.

COWBOYS

Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG

Cap space: -$19,740,700 (Yes, that's a negative sign)

Outlook: "The looming Dak Prescott decision awaits in Dallas. Prescott carries a $59.46 million cap hit next season, so he has the Cowboys in a bind. An extension of up to $60 million a year could be in play, but Dallas could save $26.2 million in cap space with an extension. There's also the pending free agent decisions of Tony Pollard, Jayron Kearse and Stephon Gilmore. Can the Cowboys keep any of them? This critical offseason starts with Prescott."

RAMS

Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE

Cap space: $27,699,574

Outlook: "The Rams will need to find a tight end with Tyler Higbee's knee injury and add some more depth at tackle. They also have to decide if Carson Wentz is good enough to be the No. 2 quarterback to Matthew Stafford another season and find a No. 2 running back to Kyren Williams. Good signings to add depth at certain positions could transform the Rams from good to great."

PACKERS

Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB

Cap space: $2,857,641

Outlook: "The Packers were the youngest team since the 1970 merger to win a playoff game, so where do they go from here? Green Bay appears set at the skill positions, even though the Packers will likely lose A.J. Dillon in free agency... Green Bay will have to address a defense that was 20th in yards per play (5.4) and 25th in third-down situations (41.1%). The safety position could use a revamp with Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage hitting the open market, with a top-heavy free agent class."

EAGLES

Team needs: RB, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, S

Cap space: $19,923,513

Outlook: "The Eagles will have to make decisions on James Bradberry and Kevin Byard, part of a pass defense that allowed 35 pass touchdowns (31st in NFL) and a 97.6 rating to opposing quarterbacks (29th in NFL). The secondary and linebacker position will be revamped. Of course the Haason Reddick situation will have to be handled, and the Eagles have to add more depth on the edge regardless. Then there's the looming Jason Kelce decision at center. D'Andre Swift may not be back either as the Eagles don't give multiyear contracts to running backs. The Eagles will be changing aplenty this offseason, but they also will be very active."

Actually, we're only going to cover the needs for the four teams above. If you want to see the needs for EVERY NFC team, you'll have to check out Jeff Kerr's full story here.

6. Extra points: Bijan Robinson wants to rush for 2,000 yards

Getty Images

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.