The NFL offseason is a time of tremendous change. There's only one champion, so once the Super Bowl ends, 31 other teams have to spend the next few months reshaping their roster in an effort to dethrone the team that just claimed the Lombardi Trophy.

Nowhere are there more opportunities for change than in the NFL Draft. There are 257 chances for teams to add players, with each team obviously having multiple bites at the apple.

Of course, some teams will undergo more change than others. Teams with a higher volume of picks have a chance to more dramatically impact their upcoming season, while teams at the top of the draft will have the opportunity to land the highest-impact players.

2025 NFL Draft picks by team: Full list of all 257 picks, plus every selection for each of the 32 clubs Jordan Dajani

With all that in mind, we wanted to use this space to run through which teams we feel changed the most during the 2025 NFL Draft. We're going with a top seven this year, and that group is as follows.

Key picks: QB Cam Ward, EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, S Kevin Winston Jr., WR Chimere Dike, TE Gunnar Helm, WR Elic Ayomanor

Any time you take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, you are going to wind up on a list like this. But the Titans didn't just add the best quarterback in the class. They went out and added a trio of weapons for him on Day 3, focusing on size and speed in the receiver room and over-the-middle size and reliability at tight end. Ayomanor, in particular, seems like a really good value pick who fell because of potential injury concerns. If he can stay healthy, he can be one of Ward's top targets. Meanwhile, the Titans added help both on the edge and on the back end of the defense, two places that were obvious areas of need for that unit.

Key picks: DT Mason Graham, LB Carson Schwesinger, RB Quinshon Judkins, TE Harold Fannin Jr., QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Dylan Sampson, QB Shedeur Sanders

The Browns are probably the single-most changed team in the entire league. After trading down out of the No. 2 pick, they double-dipped on defense, then double-dipped and both running back and quarterback while also adding one of the most productive tight ends in America. With Graham and Schwesinger, they added two dynamic players to the defensive front to help out Myles Garrett. With Judkins and Sampson, they totally remade the running back room. And with Gabriel and Sanders, they now likely have a four-man competition for the quarterback job this offseason.

Key picks: EDGE Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart, DT Darius Alexander, RB Cam Skattebo

The Giants were one of the most aggressive teams in the draft. After selecting arguably the top defensive player in the class, they traded back up on Day 1 to add their quarterback of the future. Carter should immediately become the team's top edge rusher, and team with Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence to form one of the better pass-rush duos in the league. Dart has developmental upside, but it might take a while to come to fruition due to the transition from Ole Miss' offense. The Giants also added another interior lineman to pair with Lawrence and a bruiser running back to work alongside the smaller, shiftier Tyrone Tracy, but this draft is really about landing a pair of players at the most important positions on each side of the ball.

Key picks: OT Will Campbell, RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Kyle Williams

We knew coming into the draft that the Pats had a ton of needs on offense. Most notably, they desperately needed a starting left tackle. They got the best one in the draft by taking Campbell at No. 4 overall. They also needed to give Drake Maye some more weapons, because what he was working with last year was not satisfactory. Enter Henderson and Willams, who should dramatically reshape the offense. Henderson is one of the most explosive backs in the class, and should be a good complement to Rhamondre Stevenson. Williams was a late-rising prospect who seemingly became every draftnik's favorite receiver, and he has a chance to step into a big role alongside Stefon Diggs as one of Maye's top options.

Key picks: TE Colston Loveland, WR Luther Burden III

The Bears changed in a big way with their first two picks of the draft, to the point that we don't even need to talk about any others when discussing why they're now so different. Ben Johnson and Co. have aggressively revamped the team's offense this offseason, and Loveland and Burden are essentially the finishing touches on that effort. After going hard at remaking the offensive line in free agency, Chicago added a couple of big-time playmakers to help take Caleb Williams to the next level. Loveland does his best work in space, as does Burden, and that makes for a great fit in Johnson's offense.

Key picks: EDGE Mykel Williams, DT Alfred Collins, LB Nick Martin, CB Upton Stout, DT CJ West

The Niners, meanwhile, totally remade their defense -- especially up front. They have seen an exodus of talent along the defensive line in recent seasons, so they attacked that spot with a ton of draft capital this year. Williams should immediately upgrade the team's run defense, and he has upside as a pass rusher beyond what he showed at Georgia. And with so many departures on the defensive interior, bringing in both Collins and West will help shore up that weakness. Finally, Stout gives them another option at cornerback, which was needed after Charvarius Ward left in free agency.

Key picks: WR Jayden Higgins, OT Aireontae Ersery, WR Jaylin Noel, RB Woody Marks

The Texans, like the Bears, now look a lot different on offense. Despite already having Nico Collins, plus Christian Kirk on a one-year deal and Tank Dell eventually returning from injury, Houston doubled-up on Iowa State wideouts, bringing in the big-bodied Higgins and the shifter Noel. The Texans badly need to continue adding bodies along the offensive lne, and Ersery fits the bill as a potential starter at tackle. And then Marks makes for a nice complement to Joe Mixon, given his skill set.