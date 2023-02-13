The 2022 NFL season is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards, three touchdowns, and won his second Super Bowl MVP -- the same week he won his second regular-season MVP!

Jalen Hurts had an incredibly impressive performance in the loss, as he completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed 15 times for 70 yards and three more touchdowns. This was the third highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, and the first where both teams scored at least 35 points. It was also tied for the second-largest comeback win in Super Bowl history, as the Chiefs were down 10 points at the halftime break.

Below, we will break down the seven wildest moments from Super Bowl LVII -- in chronological order. Let's start with how this incredible contest started.

7. A quick start

We had not seen a score in the first six minutes of a Super Bowl in any of the last six Super Bowls. That streak was broken on Sunday.

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, but elected to kick. With the first possession, Hurts orchestrated a perfect, 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the score. Mahomes wasted no time in responding, however. He led Kansas City 75 yards down the field on six plays, and found star tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard touchdown. It marked the first time since Super Bowl XXXII between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos where both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, per NFL Research.

Additionally, Kelce's touchdown catch marked his 16th in the playoffs all-time, which passed tight end Rob Gronkowski for most touchdown receptions in NFL postseason history. He now trails just Jerry Rice, who caught 22 touchdowns in the playoffs.

After the two teams exchanged touchdowns, the Eagles regained the lead thanks to a 45-yard touchdown reception made by A.J. Brown. The Chiefs then went three-and-out, and the Eagles had a chance to extend their lead to double digits. However, Hurts fumbled possession away, and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the loose ball and took it 36 yards the other way to tie the game.

5. Mahomes injures ankle, but returns

In the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Mahomes reinjured his bad ankle while being taken down on a scramble attempt.

This happened right before the halftime break, so fans had to sit and wonder through the Rihanna concert whether the MVP would return. What a return he had.

Mahomes led a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open up the second half that resulted in an Isiah Pacheco touchdown to trim the Eagles' lead to three points. Mahomes even scrambled on a play for a gain of 14 yards to get Kansas City to the Philadelphia 4-yard line! There was no doubt he was hurting, but there was also no doubt from there on out that Mahomes was not going to be denied.

4. Kadarius Toney provides spark

Toney doesn't have the stats to claim star status just yet, but it was clear why the Chiefs wanted to steal him from the New York Giants at the trade deadline. Kansas City sure is glad it made that move, because the second-year weapon made a huge impact in the second half of Super Bowl LVII.

Early in the fourth quarter, Toney scored the touchdown to give the Chiefs' their first lead of the game.

After the Eagles then went three-and-out on their next possession, Toney did THIS!

This 65-yard punt return was the longest in Super Bowl history. This set up a four-yard Skyy Moore touchdown which extended Kansas City's lead to eight points.

3. The Mahomes run

Remember when Mahomes reinjured that ankle in the second quarter? He must have forgotten he was hurt, because he scrambled for a gain of 26 yards on what ended up being the Chiefs' game-winning drive. A pivotal play in a pivotal possession.

2. James Bradberry penalty

It didn't have to end this way. A high-scoring affair dominated by the thrilling play of two star quarterbacks was virtually ended by a penalty. With the game tied at 35 apiece in the fourth quarter, Mahomes led the Chiefs down to the Eagles' 15-yard-line with 1:54 remaining. Facing a third-and-8, Mahomes attempted a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the left corner of the end zone, but the ball was overthrown. However, there was a flag on the field.

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, which gave the Chiefs a first down. Afterwards, he admitted the officials made the correct call.

"I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride," Bradberry said, via CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

After the penalty, the Chiefs ran some time off the clock, and Harrison Butker converted the game-winning 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds remaining. Did Bradberry grab Smith-Schuster a bit? Yes. Does that flag get thrown every time? No. One play doesn't decide an entire 60-minute affair, but this was certainly a wild/pivotal moment.

1. Chiefs don't allow a single sack

There are plenty of mind-blowing stats that came from Super Bowl LVII, but one of the most surprising that stood out when the dust settled was that Mahomes wasn't sacked a single time. That's right, the Eagles, who racked up 78 sacks this year -- which ranked third-most all-time -- didn't get to a hobbled Mahomes once. Philly was averaging four sacks per playoff game this year!

In Mahomes' first Super Bowl appearance, he was sacked four times. In his second, he was sacked three times. Sunday, zero times. That's a huge credit to the five guys up front, and a big reason why Kansas City ended up victorious.